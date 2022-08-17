Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has hinted that he would approach things differently when allowed to lead the national team again.

The 47-year-old was shown the exit in September 2021 having lost to South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Johannesburg.

Akonnor replaced Kwesi Appiah in January 2020 after the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Quizzed on how he will approach things when given another opportunity, the former Hearts of Oak gaffer reiterated that he has learned from his mistakes and would approach things differently when given another opportunity to lead the team.

“When I get another opportunity to coach Black Stars, I will approach things differently,” the former Dreams FC gaffer told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I have been there and I witnessed what happened but things will change when I get another opportunity,” he added.

CK Akonnor, having steered the team to qualify for the 2021 AFCON, was replaced by former Ghana trainer Milovan Rajevac on a year renewable deal.

However, Rajevac was also sacked after the Black Stars’ poor outing at the tournament and has been replaced by Otto Addo.