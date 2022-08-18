New Patriotic Party (NPP) 1st Vice Chairman, Danquah Smith, has called for the suspension of Hopeson Adorye and organisers of ‘Walk for Alan’.

He has also called for the suspension of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, for openly endorsing one of the party’s presidential aspirants.

According to him, such actions, if not swiftly acted upon, will create conflict and wither the growth of inclusion in the party.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Show Wednesday, Chairman Butey, as he’s popularly called, cautioned that anyone who goes contrary to the party’s laws will be sanctioned.

“The actions of Wontumi and Hopeson Adorye were wrong and for the group who went for the walk we wrote them a letter to stop but they didn’t so they should be sanctioned. I recommend they suspend the aforementioned for their actions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPP has summoned Mr Adorye over his comments at the ‘Walk for Alan’.