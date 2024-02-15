Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing, has outlined his focus areas for his term.

He intends to prioritize rural housing, drainage systems, and the Saglemi project, aligning closely with the overarching objectives set forth by President Akufo-Addo.

“The President’s priorities for this new era include, in particular, giving more attention to rural housing associated with the Agenda 111 project.”

He further noted, “He also wants some attention on the drainage system that has the potential to occasion flooding in some of the major parts of the country. He also wants to look at the Saglemi project and see how quickly we can bring a resolution to it” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

The reshuffle impacted a total of 13 ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

Among the notable changes, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was relieved of his duties.

