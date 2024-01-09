The man behind the New Force movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has led a delegation to visit 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

The visit comes after the last minute cancellation ‘The Convention 2024’ event which was scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event sought to bring together influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi, South African’s Julius Malema; founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters to discuss key challenges confronting the continent’s development.

The businessman popularly known as Freedom Jacob Ceasar, after the aborted conference declared his presidential ambition, touting himself as the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and the African continent.

However, it is not clear what the purpose of his visit to the former President was.

Netizens have expressed diverse views after Nigerian journalist and politician, Dele Momodu took to X formerly Twitter to share photos from the visit.

Some have endorsed his candidature while others have opined he should throw his weight behind Mr Mahama in the 2024 election.

After the aborted gathering of radical African leaders, (including Timi Frank, Prof. PLO Lumumba, Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao and Freedom Jacob Caeser) invited by NANA KWAME BEDIAKO (aka CHEDDAR) to meet in Accra, Ghana for the… pic.twitter.com/As9VVooPeg — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 8, 2024

