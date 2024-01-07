Efforts to prevent key African figures from addressing critical challenges facing the continent at a convention have surfaced.

The event, organized by the New Africa Foundation, was slated to take place at Ghana’s renowned Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Esteemed thought leaders, including Professor PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, Julius Malema, and others, were scheduled to speak at this gathering.

As of the filing of this report, the atmosphere at Independence Square is resonating with fervent patriotic songs as a multitude, eager to attend the convention, finds themselves obstructed from entry.

The programme, set to kick off at 5 pm, has experienced an unexpected delay due to the presence of armed military personnel and police, who have established a blockade at the entrance of Independence Square.

The motives behind this sudden development remain unclear.

More soon…