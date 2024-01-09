On 8 January, 2024, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs warmly received Mr. Lester Khoo, Director of International Affairs of CPF along with Ms. Nichapa Phoroi, Division Manager of International Affairs of CPF.

Both sides exchanged views on the company’s overall investment strategy abroad, which is consistent with the government’s effort in enhancing trade and investment cooperation in new and emerging markets with high potential such as those in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

The Vice Minister also highlighted this government’s proactive economic diplomacy and expressed its readiness in supporting the private sector in expanding into the new emerging markets.

