The National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today decide the fate of aspirants whose eligibility to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections have been challenged at the Appeals Committee.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is also expected to fashion modalities for the conduct of the January 27 elections.

Party bigwigs, including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Chairman, Stephen Nti, have all arrived at the Alisa Hotel in Accra for that crucial meeting.

Delegates of the NPP will go to the polls on January 27, 2024, to select parliamentary candidates to represent the party in various constituencies ahead of the general elections in December.

