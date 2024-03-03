Hundreds of protesters in the Senegalese capital Dakar have called for elections to be held before the end of President Macky Sall’s term on 2 April.

Mr Sall sparked huge protests when he postponed last month’s elections and failed to announce a new date.

On Saturday, protesters from opposition parties and campaigning groups called the president a dictator and demanded the release from prison of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Delegates taking part in political crisis talks last week, which were organised by the president but boycotted by the opposition, recommended holding elections in June.

