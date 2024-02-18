The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it is monitoring the electoral processes of its Member State, Senegal, to ensure that rule of law is adhered to in the country’s presidential election.

The ECOWAS’s action follows some misunderstanding that has characterised the postponement of the presidential election in Senegal by the incumbent President, Macky Sall.

The ECOWAS Commission in a statement dated February 16, 2024, said the Commission takes note of the decision by the Constitutional Council of Senegal on 15 February 2024, relating to the postponement of the presidential election in Senegal.

The Commission also urged all stakeholders in the electoral process to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Council and calls on the competent authorities to set a date for the presidential election in accordance with the decision.

The Commission further called on the political class in Senegal and all stakeholders to show restraint and give priority to inclusive dialogue to preserve the democratic gains of the country, which it described as “model ECOWAS Member State.”

“The ECOWAS Commission continues to monitor the situation and invites all stakeholders to respect the rule of law to ensure a free, inclusive and transparent election,” the statement said.

