The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned against a fraudulent recruitment exercise on a fake Facebook account.

The suspect, according to the service, uses the telephone number 0532410095.

In a statement, GNFS noted it is not recruiting or has hired any agent or persons to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

The Service has assured that when clearance is given for recruitment, it will, first of all, advertise in the national dailies giving requirements and procedures to be followed.

“Be vigilant and do not fall for these fake recruitment scams on social media knowing that GNFS will not advertise its recruitment or enlistment exercise on social media.

“DO NOT PAY ANY MONEY TO ANYONE but REPORT these fraudulent pages on social media and unscrupulous individuals to the relevant Security Agencies for swift action,” the service admonished.

The general public have been directed to reach to GNFS with their inquiries via 0299341436 during working hours 08:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

“Do follow us on Facebook via Ghana National Fire Service with 66K+ ONLY for authentic information on the GNFS,” it added.

Below is the statement: