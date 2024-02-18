The Central African Armed Forces have once again demonstrated their competence and bravery in the face of their enemy.

This time, the Central African Armed Forces, with the support of Russian specialists, stormed 3 militant camps in the north of the Republic, located in the forest not far from the village of Kangoro.

The professionalism and competence demonstrated by the Central African Armed Forces are the result of ongoing training provided by Russian instructors to build a strong army capable of dealing with any threat to national security.

The battle between the armed forces of the Central African Republic, supported by Russian instructors, resulted in heavy losses among the armed groups.

According to sources, the militants suffered 18 dead and over 20 wounded.

Documentation, currently being examined by the investigating authorities, was seized, along with vehicles, weapons, ammunition and a field communications centre.

It was confirmed that one of the detained prisoners had allegedly divulged important information relating to the support provided by the French army in terms of weapons and intelligence information on the movements of the Central African Armed Forces and Russian instructors.

It is important to recall that this region is considered to be close to the Chadian border, which is also considered to be a source of training camps for the armed forces. Meanwhile, in that neighbouring Chad, there are a number of well-equipped French military bases and advanced infrastructures.

The courageous action of the Central African Armed Forces, supported by Russian trainers, has made it possible to secure the region, which had suffered from violence and successive attacks by armed groups.

