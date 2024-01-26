Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak, known for her recent Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon, has issued a lighthearted warning to potential challengers of her record.

Commencing her culinary feat at the stroke of midnight on January 1st at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Chef Faila set out to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, held by Alan Fisher of Ireland.

Remarkably, she not only achieved her initial goal of 120 hours but went above and beyond, ultimately completing an astounding 227 hours, equivalent to approximately 9 days and 11 hours.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, Chef Faila was alerted to the ongoing attempt by Chef Beauty Obasuyi, a Nigerian chef based in Canada, who had surpassed her record by reaching her 13th day of continuous cooking.

In response, Chef Faila humorously brushed off any intimidation, asserting her readiness to extend her marathon to unprecedented lengths.

“Nobody can scare us in Ghana. If not we’ll go back to the kitchen and we will give them one million days” she scoffed.

Reflecting on her motivation throughout the grueling nine days, Chef Faila stressed the camaraderie and sense of unity fostered by the marathon, noting the joy and harmony exhibited by her fans represented diverse cultures, tribes, and religions.

“I could see the happiness that was manifesting on cultures, on tribes, on religions at the venue. That hasn’t happened in a very long time,” she remarked, emphasizing the uplifting atmosphere that fueled her determination.

