Failatu Abdul-Razak popularly known as Chef Faila, says that her long hours in the kitchen are not only for her own benefit but also for the supporters who have encouraged her along the way.

She successfully completed a 227-hour cook-a-thon attempt after 10 days in the kitchen in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

Faila could not hold back her tears while recounting that her journey was not just about personal success, but also about creating a legacy for her family and her hometown in the Northern Region.

“To change the story about my family, about the North. The vilification we young girls from that side of this country have gone through that we cannot say on camera. That number of hours from 120 to 227 and some minutes was in honour of all those people.

“I was willing to go on and on to die in that kitchen for them. If I died, I would be so proud of myself in the grave.”

Credit: Jah Bless Faila on Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Chef Faila explained that she did this without any financial motivation from anyone.

Chef Faila stated that, she expressed her gratitude to all the people who supported her and believed in her throughout her journey.

“This is for them. If today Guinness doesn’t give me the certificate in honour of what I have done, what happened in about fifty years till date, no youth has brought something of this nature that brought oneness, that brought unity that brought love that brought joy and happiness in all of the Northern Region and the nation as a whole.”

