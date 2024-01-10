The culinary world has been abuzz with excitement following Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s valiant attempt to etch her name into the books of Guinness World Records for the longest individual cooking marathon.

At precisely 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 10, Chef Faila brought her 227-hour cooking endeavor to a close.

Amidst the outpouring of congratulations and admiration from supporters, a groundswell of Ghanaians flooded the official social media page of GWR, drawing attention to Chef Faila’s remarkable feat.

Responding to the notifications, the GWR team acknowledged her feat and expressed keen interest in reviewing the evidence she would submit.

In accordance with GWR regulations, Chef Faila is required to submit evidence to substantiate her record-breaking attempt.

This evidence includes the number, name and weight of each food cooked as well as the method of cooking and distribution.

Chef Faila Abdul Razak is yet to submit this vital evidence to the GWR team for review and verification.

However, Ghanaians are confident the official verdict from Guinness World Records will be a positive one.