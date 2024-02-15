Ghanaian actress, Adu Safowaah has completed her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Speech Marathon by an individual.

The record-breaking attempt ended after an astounding 130 hours, surpassing the previous record of 90 hours and 2 minutes held by Anata Ram KC from Nepal.

The historic achievement was accomplished on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 am local time, before an august crowd.

Adu Safowaah embarked on the journey with the goal of projecting Ghana onto the global stage and making a positive impact on lives.

Throughout the attempt from Friday, February 9, she delivered a continuous speech without breaks, covering a wide range of topics and engaging listeners gathered at the La Palm Royal Beach.

Among the distinguished guests were renowned Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Gifty Anti, Akua Amoakowaa, Stacey, Kwaku Manu, and others, who showed their support and encouragement.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the marathon speech, Adu Safowaah thanked her supporters for their prayers, love, and encouragement throughout the journey.

She also extended heartfelt appreciation to God for granting her the strength and perseverance to accomplish this extraordinary feat.

Watch video below: