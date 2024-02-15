A Kenyan teacher is currently attempting to set the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest science lesson taught by an individual.

Rose Tata Wekesa is aiming to teach for at least 50 hours.

She is a biology and chemistry teacher at St. Austin’s Academy, an international school in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, but is undertaking the challenge at the Multimedia University of Kenya, about 16km (nine miles) from the city.

By 8:00 GMT on Thursday, Ms Wekesa had clocked just over 42 hours in the challenge.

She hopes to continue her attempt until Friday.

“I want to show the doable and interesting side of science. I want to motivate young ones in school who want to become teachers by showing a teacher can achieve greater things beyond the classroom,” Ms Wekesa told the privately owned Citizen Digital news website ahead of the challenge last month.

She also mentioned that she had stayed awake for 44 consecutive hours to prepare her body for the challenge.

READ ALSO: