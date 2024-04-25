Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the party stalwarts to refrain from squabbling over positions in Mahama’s potential administration.

He emphasized the need to focus on winning the 2024 general elections instead of engaging in disputes that could distract them.

Meanwhile, he made these statements during the formal presentation of Professor Opoku Agyemang on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Speaking at the event, General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, cautioned against complacency, particularly due to polls conducted by groups seemingly favouring the NDC, stating that internal disputes could dampen the enthusiasm among their followers and hinder their electoral success.

“Because we’re convinced that we are there, a lot of people have begun taking positions and fighting over who will be what in the next government. Some people are not only fighting about the positions they will occupy. They are telling all others that they will be the kingmakers, and they will be making appointments,” Mr Nketiah warned.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the party, highlighting that internal disagreements could undermine their efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“If we’re not careful, this will dampen the enthusiasm and the spirit of our followers. I want to assure everybody that we’re not there yet. Don’t be fighting about positions, and don’t be talking about who will make appointments. Let’s all go for the hunting first and when we kill the game we can now argue about sharing of the meat,” he said.

As the NDC prepares for the 2024 general elections, Mr Nketiah called for unity and focus on the ultimate goal of winning, reflecting the party’s commitment to overcoming internal challenges and presenting a united front to the electorate.

