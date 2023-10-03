The Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has highlighted how the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could ultimately be advantageous for the nation.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nketia said Ghana’s democracy stands to benefit from actions like Mr Kyerematen’s resignation.

According to him, developments like this help diffuse tensions that could potentially disrupt the democratic processes in the country since Ghanaians become aware of some patriotic individuals who do not give their allegiance to their party but to the state.

“In a democracy, you cannot completely block the wrong people from assuming leadership roles. So even though political parties may try their best to prevent bad people from slipping through, once in a while, you can get the wrong person to become a leader.”

“And when this wrong person is in power and he is messing up, then patriots both ones within the leader’s party and ones outside the party who are interested in protecting democracy, come together and choose the interest of the state,” he explained.

Mr Alan Kyerematen resigned from NPP effective immediately on Monday, September 25. He subsequently announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the next general election.

Following his resignation, debates have sparked across the political spectrum of the nation.

Some view it as a sign of internal turmoil within the party, while others see it as an opportunity for the nation to reaffirm its commitment to democratic values and principles.

Mr Nketia, nonetheless, believes this development will help the opposition “get rid of the dictator” in order to save Ghana’s democracy.

