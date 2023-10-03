The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all party flags across the country be flown at half-mast for the next seven days in mourning of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor passed away yesterday, October 1 after battling a prolonged illness.

She was Ghana’s first lady between 2001 and 2008 when her husband John Agyekum Kufuor was President.

Eulogising the former First Lady, the party described her as “a beacon for female advancement, fostering initiatives to inspire and empower both young and adult females in various facets of life.”

The party further extended their deepest condolences to the former president and his family.

“We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that Almighty God grants all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss,” it said.

“May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace until we meet again on the resurrection morning,” the party concluded.

