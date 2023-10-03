Ahead of the exercise to replace lost Voter ID cards, the Electoral Commission has introduced an online payment portal to enable persons who wish to replace their lost ID Cards pay for the replacement.

Follow the steps below to for online payment to replace a lost voter ID card

REPLACEMENT OF LOST VOTER ID CARDS – ONLINE PAYMENT METHOD

Applicants who wish to have their cards replaced should simply follow the steps below to make payment.

1. Dial *222*1067#

2. Enter amount required

3. Enter reference (full name of the voter)

4. Transfer Summary is presented

5. Select 1 to confirm details

6. Wait for prompt to authorize transaction or check under My Approvals on *170#

The Applicant will receive an SMS upon the successful completion of the transaction with the payment reference. This notification is to be presented at the point of payment.

The Electoral Commission believes that the introduction of the online payment portal will facilitate a swift payment and replacement process.