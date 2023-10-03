Winners of of Miss Kidi Ghana Season 3 has flown out of the country to Qatari capital, Doha.

The trip is in fulfillment of the winners’ prize package promised to the contestants.

The trio- Michaela Nana Yaa Akuoko Sarpong (winner), Valerie Margor and Lucita Montum Abi left Accra in the company of Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the kids pageant.

While in Doha, the young fellows and the ASKOF boss are expected to visit some tourist sites during their week stay.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited said “This is part of their prize package, the exposure is good for them, there are a lot of them to learn from this trip. I am happy for them. We are expecting a beautiful travel experience.”

Michaela, 12, Valerie, 11, are both pupils of Says International School, Accra while Lucita,9, is a pupil of Ministry of Health Basic School, Accra.