The Press Secretary of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid tribute to the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in a statement on Monday, described the former First Lady as a “mother to all” who consistently extended love and care to those in need.

“Always ready with a kind word of wise counsel, Auntie Theresa opened her heart and home to all. She took me in as a son and on countless occasions I enjoyed her culinary skills,” portions of his statement read.

Madam Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023 after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old.

While expressing his deep appreciation for the significant role the former First Lady played in his life, Mr. Agyepong also shared his heartfelt sentiments, saying, “Auntie Theresa will be sorely missed by my wife Lawrencia and our kids. Auntie Aba is gone with her warmth, grace and kindness. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Furthermore, Mr. Agyepong extended his condolences to his former boss, former President Kufuor, and the entire Kufuor family during this difficult time.

Read full statement below:

I have received with immense sadness the news of the passing of Mrs Theresa Aba Kufuor, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana. Auntie Theresa as we affectionately called her, was a mother to all. Always ready with a kind word of wise counsel, Auntie Theresa opened her heart and home to all. She took me in as a son and on countless occasions I enjoyed her culinary skills. The Joyous expression on her face that memorable night in Tokyo during TICAD 3 will forever remain with me. Auntie Theresa will be sorely missed by my wife Lawrencia and our kids. Auntie Aba is gone with her warmth, grace and kindness. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

My deepest condolences go to my boss HE President John Agyekum Kufuor and the whole family.

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong OV

Press Secretary to the President

2001-2006