Mykhailo Mudryk’s first goal for Chelsea and a strike from Armando Broja saw the Blues beat Fulham for only their second league win of the campaign.

Mudryk has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since signing for £89m in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but his first-half performance looked as though it could be a turning point in his Chelsea career.

The Ukrainian gave the away side the lead in the 18th minute when he controlled Levi Colwill’s chipped cross with his chest before finishing under Bernd Leno – although the visitors will be concerned by his half-time withdrawal.

Broja doubled the Chelsea lead a minute later, with his first goal since October 2022 following a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the Premier League.

Fulham did not create much and their best chance came from Sasa Lukic in the second half when his shot from inside the six-yard box was well saved by Robert Sanchez.