The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said he is the best person to lead Ghana ahead of the December general elections.

He explained that, his distinguished record in the private sector sets him apart from the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I have a distinguished record in the private sector unlike leaders of the NDC and NPP. Even in 1994, I was selected as one of the hundred leaders in the world who would lead in the new millennium, alongside figures like Bill Gates and other influential people.

“During that time, I was working for the UN, and my efforts in Africa impressed many,” he said in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Starting school at the age of 4 and entering secondary school at 9, the former Trade Minister said that by the age of 22, he had already risen to the position of manager at UAC, now known as UNILEVER.

He noted that, his distinguished record both at the UN and in the private sector is an attestation of his ability to revive Ghana’s economy if elected as President.

Mr. Kyerematen stated that, he can revitalize the economy through international and localised efforts.

“People will be in for a big shock. God has already paved the way. Internationally and locally, I can bring the economy back to life. Even before entering politics, I had worked hard. What further evidence do you need? I am the right person to lead the country,” he said.

