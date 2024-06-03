The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency has absolved itself from any wrongdoing in the violence that broke out at the Electoral Commission(EC) office in Kasoa.

The party has alleged that, the NPP supporters attacked them without provocation.

The NDC Communications Officer, Delali Seworkpor disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

According to him, two NDC members fainted as a result of severe beatings from NPP supporters.

“Our Youth Organiser, Mohammed Saliu and another, Edward Agbenyafia were severely beaten and even fainted in the process. They were rushed to the Standford hospital for treatment and for a police report,” he said.

Four people including Ato Koomson, the son of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson sustained injuries after violence broke out on Sunday.

Mr Koomson was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra due to the severity of his condition but is now stable and responding to treatment.

The clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

But Mr Seworkpor has alleged Mr Koomson who was stabbed in his chest led a mob action on NDC supporters.

“Our Organiser, Asmah was also brutally assaulted in an attempt to rescue Edward and Mohammed. He had to seek refuge in someone’s house but they still went after him,” he said.