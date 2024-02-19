Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has labelled former President John Dramani Mahama a failure.

In his view, Mr. Mahama became President unexpectedly following the demise of his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills.

According to him, Mahama’s tenure was marked by significant shortcomings because he was ill-prepared for the role.

He expressed skepticism about Mahama’s return to politics, noting that, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, has already surpassed him in vision and leadership.

“He never expected to be President. Somehow it was thrown at him and he messed up big time. Now, I don’t know what he is coming back to do,” Mr. Boateng, popularly referred to as Asa Bee stressed.

“But his brother Bawumia from the North has leapfrogged him already. Bawumia is looking forward not backwards,” he added.

Mr. Boateng said he is not surprised just few months to the elections, Mr. Mahama has not outlined his vision and policy directions.

“After being nominated in just two months, Bawumia has come up with policy directions and the way to get the economy to the higher level,” Asa Bee stated in reference to the Vice President’s February 7 lecture.

