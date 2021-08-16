A 22-year-old driver, who broke into the room of a university student and took away his laptop, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Ebenezer Boateng was said to have entered the room of the Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), George Anor Frimpong, at his hometown, Maabang in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality, and took away the laptop.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Chief Inspector, Jonas Newlove Agyei, told the couurt that the complainant, George Anor Frimpong, was in the bathroom when the convict sneaked into the room to steal the item at about 4:00pm on August 11, this year.

He said Mr Frimpong, who saw the convict coming out of his room while in the bathroom, quickly reported to the Manfo Police when he detected the theft of his laptop and other items in the room.

The prosecutor said suspect Boateng was arrested and in his caution statement admitted to the offence and returned the laptop.

After investigations, he was charged and arraigned before the court.