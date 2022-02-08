The Adom Brands of The Multimedia Group Limited have thrown their weight behind the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

The first phase of the show in Accra has been scheduled to take place at the Perez Dome, Dworwulu on February 13, 2022, with billed artistes such as Koda, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nana Adwoa and Efe Grace.

The Church of Pentecost, Bantama branch will hold the second phase on February 20, 2022, with billed music stars like Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Becky Bonney and Kofi Owusu Peprah eager to dazzle fans ahead of the show.

Patrons are to, however, note that the event will start at 5:00 pm on the dot.

Ticket prices in Accra are as follows: Standard (GH¢ 50), Double (GH¢ 90), VIP (GH¢ 100) and family of 5 (GH¢ 200).

In Kumasi, the ticket prices are Standard (GH¢ 40), Double (GH¢ 70), VIP (GH¢ 80) and family of 5 (GH¢ 150).

Interested fans can purchase the tickets through the shortcode (*725*8080#) or can call 054 690 7473 to book ahead.

Additionally, one can visit any of these tickets outlets in Accra to purchase directly: All Shell Outlets; Batsoona Total; Peace FM (Ship House), Joy FM Kokomlemle and Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu

Patrons in Kumasi can also purchase through the following outlets: Opoku Trading Adum; Ababio Express Amakom; Jubilee Supermarket KNUST; Total Filling Station, Bekwai Roundabout and Bantama Church of Pentecost.

