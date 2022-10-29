

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the closure of its special service centre at El-Wak sports stadium effective Sunday, October 31.

The centre was opened months ago for the registration and replacement of Ghana cards.

But NIA in a statement has explained that the closure has become necessary as all applicants have completed the processes.

However, NIA noted the applicants are yet to pick up their cards and should therefore visit the Greater Accra Regional office at Kinbu.

Also, applicants requesting update and card replacement services should visit the nearest NIA District or Regional Office.

ALSO READ:

Sam George justifies why he doesn’t have Ghana card

NIA has assured Ghana card will be available to all – EC

The statement added that all applicants who have any request regarding card verification should do so at its head office at Shiashie.

Meanwhile, NIA says it has so far issued 15,826,148 Ghana cards out of the 16,627,325 printed cards from 17,109,627 registrations as of the end of August 2022.