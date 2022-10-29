The government, through the Ministry of Education, has released an amount of ₵126,000,000 for feeding students in public Senior High Schools (SHSs) covering non-perishable food items to the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ministry PRO, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Also, GH₵72,106,603 covering perishable food items and recurring expenditures has been released to all Senior High and TVET Schools.

This follows reports of erratic food supply in some SHSs with some on the verge of being shut down as the food shortage situation worsens.

However, the statement has assured of the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the timely supply of adequate and quality food items to all Second Cycle institutions.

ALSO READ:

Food shortage, teachers’ strike bite hard as SHS heads convene crucial meeting

Savelugu SHS students protest quality of meals served by authorities

“The Ministry further reiterates its dedication to ensuring smooth and effective distribution of other resources in its quest to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the statement noted.