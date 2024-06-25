NPP-FLAG LOGO
Thieves have ransacked the New Patriotic Party(NPP) constituency office at Juaben in the Ashanti Region, stealing six television sets and other properties.

The unknown thieves reportedly accessed the premises with a ladder.

They broke into the reception where keys are kept in a drawer to aid their operation.

The thieves burgled the offices of the secretary, Chairman and Member of Parliament (MP) and made away with six Nasco 42-inch television sets.

MyNewsGh reported that, the security man, Edward Kwame Okyere has officially complained to the Police.

The District Commander ASP Yvonne M. Asomaning led a team to visit the scene to access the extent of damage.

A Crime Scene team led by DSP Francis Nimo of Kumasi Regional headquarters have also visited the office.

During inspection, a wooden ladder was found behind the party office fence wall against a polytank.

