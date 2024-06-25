Thieves have ransacked the New Patriotic Party(NPP) constituency office at Juaben in the Ashanti Region, stealing six television sets and other properties.

The unknown thieves reportedly accessed the premises with a ladder.

They broke into the reception where keys are kept in a drawer to aid their operation.

The thieves burgled the offices of the secretary, Chairman and Member of Parliament (MP) and made away with six Nasco 42-inch television sets.

MyNewsGh reported that, the security man, Edward Kwame Okyere has officially complained to the Police.

The District Commander ASP Yvonne M. Asomaning led a team to visit the scene to access the extent of damage.

A Crime Scene team led by DSP Francis Nimo of Kumasi Regional headquarters have also visited the office.