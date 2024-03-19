Admaius Capital Partners (“Admaius”) (www.Admaius.com), an Africa focussed private equity investor operating across several growth markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Parkville Holding Company B.V. (“Parkville” or the ‘Company’), a leading healthcare and wellness company in Egypt operating across several high-growth sub-segments.

Admaius’ support will enable the Company to expand regionally, leveraging its existing brands, strong pipeline, and Admaius’ extensive network.

Enabling Parkville’s continued growth aligns with Admaius’ investment strategy for Africa of finding opportunities in high impact sectors that are the drivers of economic and social progress, including digital infrastructure, financial services, FMCG, healthcare, and education.

The consumer healthcare market in Egypt, is characterised by strong and resilient demand growth underpinned by increasing consumer product awareness and evolving patterns of consumption towards locally produced goods.

Parkville’s industry-leading medical marketing force has direct relationships with physicians, medical centres and pharmacies in Egypt, and has established a high degree of trust amongst the medical community in the quality and efficacy of its product portfolio.

Admaius Capital Partners was advised by Matouk Bassiouny. Zilla Capital acted as the sole financial advisor to Parkville Ltd and the Founders. Adsero acted as the legal advisor to Parkville Ltd and the Founders.

Commenting on the investment:

Marlon Chigwende, the Managing Partner of Admaius, said:

“This investment in Parkville is emblematic of Admaius’ investment strategy. Parkville is a very high-quality business, with skilled and entrepreneurial leadership, growing rapidly in one of Admaius’ key target sectors, with the potential for continued strong growth. As an impact aligned investor, we seek businesses able to deliver positive outcomes for key stakeholders including customers and employees. Through its portfolio of high-quality and affordable products Parkville is able to effectively serve the needs of its 80% female customer base.”

“As one of the largest markets in Africa, we continue to see interesting opportunities to back strong Egyptian entrepreneurs who wish to take their business to the next level.”

Dr. Sherif Bassiouny, Co-Founder of Parkville, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Admaius as a partner in our journey towards continued success and innovation. Their extensive experience and resources will undoubtedly help us launch new products to meet gaps in the market, develop our human capital and drive long-term value for our investors and stakeholders. With their support, we are confident that we will not only meet but exceed our expansion goals, enabling us to enhance our regional and international presence, reach new markets and amplify our impact in the MEA region.”

About Admaius Capital Partners:

Admaius Capital Partners is an experienced African investment manager currently managing in excess of $250m through its Virunga Africa Fund 1. All of the Admaius’s team are African and have significant experience in Africa.

Admaius Capital Partners is headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda and has offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, and London. Admaius is a commercial investor with a strong impact and social development focus.

The business has former leaders of some of Africa’s largest and most experienced investment managers including Carlyle, Actis and Standard Chartered. Key focus areas include financial services, healthcare, education and FMCG. Admaius’ objective is to partner with the best-in-class local operators in Africa to grow the business and create a positive change.

About Parkville Limited:

Founded in 2008 by the honourable Dr Samir Ashmawy and lead by two industry veterans Dr Sherif Bassiouny and Dr Mahmoud Farrag, Parkville has grown into one of the largest and fastest growing cosmeceutical companies in Egypt.

The Company targets a broad base of consumers through a large and evolving high quality product portfolio. The Company, employs over 400 people, currently manufactures and distributes 125 individual products.

Parkville focuses building high quality prescription-based skin care, haircare, food supplement and muscle relaxants products, under several brands notably: StarVille, StrongVille, Bobai, Shaan, Enera, Seropipe, Super Kids, and Sulfax.

The Company’s products are marketed to the Egyptian medical community through a market-leading, 240-person strong sales force. Parkville operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Alexandria and currently exports to six markets across the region.