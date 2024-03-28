The Ada West District Girls Education Officer at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Erica Senanu-Sallah, has called on parents in the district to stop engaging girls in funeral activities.

According to her, most girls at the upper primary and Junior High School levels often skip school from Thursdays to Mondays anytime there is a funeral in their families.

She says the practice is destructing the girl-child’s attention to academic work and in most cases, force them to drop out of school due to teenage pregnancy.

Ms Senanu-Sallah was speaking at a forum in the district capital, Sege, to find lasting solutions to halt teenage pregnancy among school-going girls in the area.

