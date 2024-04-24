The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to officially introduce its running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, for the 2024 general election today, Wednesday, April 24.

The event will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

The announcement was made in a press statement issued by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, on Tuesday, April 16.

The ceremony will be graced by the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election, former President John Dramani Mahama, alongside members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others,” part of the statement read.

Ahead of the event, the Communications Directorate of the party has issued a directive requesting invited guests to be seated before the start of the event at 4: pm.

Additionally, it has urged all attendees, including guests and media personnel, to adhere to the guidelines that will be provided at the event grounds.