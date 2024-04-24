The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has announced that it will not contest the Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

This was conveyed in a statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Issah Abdul Salam, on Tuesday, April 23.

The CPP officially notified the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) that it is “not interested and will not contest” in the upcoming by-election.

“Hence, no one is allowed to contest in the name or on behalf of CPP in the by-election at Ejisu,” part of the statement read.

The party indicated that the decision was reached by the regional executives after a meeting to deliberate on the party’s prospects in the 2024 general election and the future direction of the party in terms of reorganization.

Below is the full statement

