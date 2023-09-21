The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has reacted to the arrest of #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors.

According to her, it is undemocratic and unnecessary.

Taking to Twitter, the former Education Minister indicated that, the police should have engaged the protestors instead of arresting them.

She has therefore joined calls for the immediate arrest of the protestors.

Today’s arrest of the small band of protesters – mostly young, non threatening people – is unnecessary and undemocratic.



One expects the Police to have engaged them, to hear them out and to direct them accordingly, instead of intimidating, arresting, and brutalizing them.

1/ — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) September 21, 2023

Several protestors, including Fix The Country convener Oliver Barker Vormawor, were arrested and taken to the Regional Police Headquarters.

They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, September 21 for defying a police injunction against the march.