President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are set to commission the all-new Kumasi International Airport, according to the Transport Ministry.

The commissioning, which will come off on Friday, May 10, 2024, will officially open the facility to receive travelers from around the world directly into Kumasi.

Originally scheduled to be opened in June, the Ministry explained that all requirements have been met, thus, the project will be commissioned a month earlier.

The $75.23 million Kumasi International Airport Rehabilitation project, which started in November 2018 and involves the expansion of the runway, construction of a new passenger terminal building with modern state-of-the-art facilities, a new apron for more and even bigger aircraft multiple service facilities and a new air traffic control tower.

According to authorities, the existing runway will be extended to 2,300m from the previous length of 1,981m, to enable the airport to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 737-800.

After the commissioning, the airport will be known as the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.

According to the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the development will significantly alleviate the challenges faced by air travelers in the Ashanti and northern regions of Ghana, who currently need to travel to Accra for international flights.

The Ghana Airport Company estimates that approximately 800,000 air passengers will utilize the new airport annually.

The airport, equipped with modern facilities to make it an outstanding place for air travel has been touted as one that will enhance air travel services and impact the lives of the citizens of the Ashanti region positively.