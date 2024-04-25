Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has expressed its commitment to contributing to the development of Ghana by adhering to ethically acceptable standards and maintaining the quality of its work.

In response to President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance to review parts of their revenue assurance contract, SML issued a press statement on Thursday, April 25, outlining its stance.

According to SML, it remains dedicated to assisting in building a better Ghana for all citizens. The company emphasized its commitment to ethical practices and assured that it would uphold high standards while carrying out its duties.

Addressing concerns raised by the President and the public, SML highlighted its commitment to following due process in the review process initiated by the GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, SML clarified that the audit conducted by KPMG revealed that the company had not received a speculated $100 million payment, refuting claims circulated in the media.

“SML is fully committed and confident in its efforts to ethically contribute to building a better Ghana for present and future generations while adhering to high ethical standards. We have instructed our lawyers to examine some of KPMG’s professional misjudgments and their extension into the other unfavourable positions of the government.”

“In the final analysis, it is ennobling that both KPMG and the government did not jettison this Ghanaian undertaken of high international standards in the plugging of revenue loopholes for national development,” an excerpt of the statement said.