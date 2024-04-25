A heavy tidal surge on April 23 has led to the destruction of approximately 25 canoes near the sea defense built as part of the James Town Fishing Harbour project.

The affected fishermen now find themselves in dire need of government’s aid to recover from the devastating blow dealt to their means of livelihood.

The Chief Fisherman of James Town, Nii Armah Wulu, attributed the wreckage to the limited space available for the canoes, compelling fishermen to tightly pack their vessels in close quarters.

“Due to the cramped space near the harbour, fishermen are unable to maintain a safe distance between their canoes during adverse weather conditions, leading to collisions and subsequent damage.”

A victim, Samuel Larbi also recounted the anguish of witnessing his canoe succumb to the force of high tides colliding with the sea defense.

He expressed distress over the daunting financial burden of repairing or purchasing a new canoe.

“When the high tides occurred, our canoes collided with the sea defense, destroying my canoe. Yesterday when the incident happened, I couldn’t even finish half a portion of Banku. This situation has taken a toll on me. Repairing or purchasing a new canoe will cost me a fortune,” he told Citi News.

The affected fishermen have however been working together to salvage the remains of their damaged canoes and appeal to the government for support.

They also urged the government to extend the construction of sea defenses from Osikan Beach Resort to integrate with those being erected as part of the fishing harbour initiative to safeguard them against future calamities.

