A Research Fellow at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, has said it is important that the Electoral Commission (EC) reassures the public of its independence and impartiality leading up to the December elections.

Dr. Osae-Kwapong expressed concerns regarding the declining trust in the EC among the public.

He called on the Commission to take proactive measures to reaffirm its dedication to organizing free and fair elections.

“…I am hoping that between now and December the actions and the inactions of the EC would reassure not even just our political parties but also reassure the citizens that they are independent, impartial fair arbiters of this election,” he stated on Citi TV.

Meanwhile, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more pragmatic in its operations.

He underscored the importance of the EC adopting a more practical and realistic approach in its decision-making processes.

“They should be a little bit pragmatic, You know it is not rocket science to organise elections in this country,” he stated.

