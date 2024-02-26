The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed shock at Joyce Aryee’s inclusion in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

Speaking on Peace FM, Pratt Jr. questioned Madam. Aryee’s affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Is she an NPP member? I know Joyce Aryee very well but I didn’t know that she was an NPP member so I’m a bit shocked” he said on Peace FM.

The NPP flagbeare, Dr. Bawumia recently unveiled its campaign team ahead of the December general elections..

It included a 40-member lineup featuring Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee as part of the Campaign Advisory Committee.

However, Pratt Jr. could not fathom why Madam Aryee would accept such an appointment as a neutral person.

