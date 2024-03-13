The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has urged Ghanaians to trust and vote for its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election.

According to him, Dr Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians need because he will be responsive to the needs and concerns of the people.

In a post on X, Mr. Ahiagbah asserted that unlike the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, Dr Bawumia is reliable.

He referred to the former President’s dead goat statement in 2016, asking if he still had the syndrome in him.

“Is Mahama still suffering the dead goat syndrome? Is Mahama still a dead goat as he was in 2016? NDC must answer!”

“Ghana needs Bawumia because he does not have dead goat syndrome, which means he will be responsive to the aspirations of Ghanaians,” he wrote.

pic.twitter.com/h6X6vhLake — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) March 13, 2024

The country, during Mr Mahama’s tenure, experienced a number of strikes and demonstrations from workers, most of whom protested against poor conditions of service.

The President said such demonstrations are part of strategies by workers’ groups to tie the hands of government, especially in election years.

Adopting what he calls a “dead-goat syndrome”, he said he would not be hoodwinked by such strategies by workers.

