The Police at Akyem Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region have arrested a 26-year old David Egbert for allegedly engaging in cyber-fraud.

The suspect was arrested upon a tip-off that, he and his accomplices were engaging in internet fraud in a house.

A search was conducted in the suspect’s house and police found that the suspect had cultivated plants suspected to be cannabis in two of his uncompleted four-bedroom apartment.

The Police managed to retrieve two HP laptops, one Ipad phone, seven jars containing particles of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two toffees suspected to have been laced with Indian hemp, one Huawei turbonet, one itel turbonet, one MTN turbonet, one digital microscope, one Samsung power bank, two laptop chargers, two lightning systems, and their chargers.

The suspect is in police custody while efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices.

