In the last two weeks, we’ve been profiling a list of some Christian entrepreneurs, otherwise called financial evangelists who used their financial resources to advance the Kingdom of God. This is the concluding part of the series.

Bo Pilgrim: Founder of Pilgrim’s Pride and Exemplary Christian Businessman

Bo Pilgrim’s life journey is a remarkable testament to the transformative power of faith, hard work, and unwavering commitment to Christian values. As the visionary founder of Pilgrim’s Pride, he not only revolutionized the poultry industry but also exemplified the essence of a dedicated Christian businessman.

Emerging from humble beginnings, Bo Pilgrim’s ascent from rags to riches is a true testament to his tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit. In 1946, he embarked on his journey by opening his first feed store in Pittsburg, Texas. Over the span of six decades, his visionary leadership propelled Pilgrim’s Pride to become a Fortune 500 publicly traded company, generating over $5 billion in annual revenue and employing more than 40,000 individuals across North America.

Despite his resounding success and Texas-sized ambition, Bo Pilgrim’s humility and unwavering faith remain at the forefront of his life’s purpose. He attributes his personal achievements and the accomplishments of Pilgrim’s Pride to a higher calling: giving credit and glory to God for every good endeavor.

Bo Pilgrim’s story resonates as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating the transformative impact of aligning business endeavors with Christian principles. His legacy continues to inspire individuals to embrace a spirit of gratitude, humility, and unwavering faith as they navigate their own entrepreneurial journeys, reflecting the profound influence that a life devoted to serving both God and community can have on the world.

2. Sir John Templeton: Visionary Founder of Templeton Mutual Fund

The legacy of Sir John Templeton, a visionary entrepreneur and devoted Christian, remains an indelible mark on the world of mutual funds and beyond. Born on 29 November 1912 and departing on 8 July 2008, Sir John embodied the spirit of innovation, philanthropy, and faith throughout his remarkable life.

An American-born British investor, fund manager, philanthropist, banker, and author, Sir John’s journey into the financial realm began with the creation of the Templeton Mutual Fund in 1954, a pivotal moment that reshaped the mutual fund landscape. His ingenuity and foresight earned him the accolade of being hailed the greatest Global Stock picker of the century by Money Magazine in 1999, a testament to his unparalleled contributions.

Beyond his financial achievements, Sir John’s legacy reverberates through his unwavering commitment to Christian principles. Throughout his life, he tirelessly encouraged fellow believers to anchor their trust and possessions in the bedrock of Christian values. His enduring influence reaches beyond financial matters, inspiring individuals to build lives of substance and meaning based on faith.

Sir John Templeton’s name has become synonymous with excellence in the mutual fund sector, forever leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s history.

His visionary pursuits extended far beyond financial realms, as evidenced by his pioneering efforts in the establishment and operation of numerous schools and churches.

The legacy of Sir John Templeton continues to inspire generations, underscoring the transformative potential of integrating faith, innovation, and philanthropy. His profound impact serves as a timeless reminder that a life founded on Christian principles has the power to shape not only financial landscapes but also the very fabric of society itself.

3. Stanly Tam: Innovator and Founder of US Plastic Corp

Stanly Tam’s unwavering commitment to his Christian faith was an unwavering constant in his life, a resolute stance from which he never wavered.

In his youth, he grappled with the challenges of making ends meet, navigating a path through financial hardship.

Despite the formidable obstacles that stood before him, Tam clung steadfastly to his beliefs, harboring an unshakable conviction that God’s providence would elevate him to a position of honor—a conviction that was ultimately fulfilled.

As the visionary behind the establishment of the US Plastic Corp, Stanly Tam left an indelible imprint on the business landscape. Yet, his accomplishments were not merely the result of astute business decisions, but a reflection of his profound faith. In a remarkable display of dedication, Tam consecrated each of his entrepreneurial endeavors to the divine, believing that the interplay of his faith and the contributions of those who worked alongside him were instrumental in propelling him toward triumph.

An embodiment of his convictions, Stanly Tam channeled a significant portion of his business proceeds into funding gospel missions and charitable initiatives. His life story is a testament to the transformative power of faith, demonstrating how an individual’s journey from humble beginnings—where selling products door to door alongside his teenage peers was the norm—could culminate in a profound impact on both business and benevolence.

The saga of Stanly Tam’s life serves as a luminous testament to the harmonious fusion of faith, diligence, and generosity. His resolute dedication to Christianity, even in the face of adversity, not only propelled him to achieve remarkable success but also catalyzed a legacy of philanthropy and goodwill that continues to inspire and uplift to this day.

4. Miles Ezell: Visionary Founder of Purity Dairies

Miles Ezell stands as an enduring exemplar of a dedicated Christian entrepreneur, renowned as the visionary behind the establishment and leadership of Purity Dairies.

As both founder and CEO, Miles not only crafted a thriving business but also emerged as a luminous beacon of inspiration within the Nashville community. His life’s mission extended far beyond commercial success, resonating with a deep-rooted commitment to uplifting society through acts of benevolence.

Miles channelled the resources bestowed upon him by God to fuel his philanthropic endeavours, leaving an indelible impact on Nashville. His legacy is intricately interwoven with the fabric of his Christian convictions, which he seamlessly integrated into the ethos of Purity Dairies. Under his guidance, the dairy enterprise burgeoned into the largest proprietorship of its kind in Davidson County, a testament to his astute stewardship.

The legacy initiated by Miles has been perpetuated through successive generations. The torch was adeptly passed to his son, Miles Ezell Jr., and now thrives under the adept leadership of his grandson, Mark Ezell. With unwavering dedication, Purity Dairies persists as a stalwart presence, boasting an impressive annual revenue surpassing US$170 million.

Importantly, the foundation of Miles’ business is rooted in strong family values and an unswerving Christian ethos. These guiding principles infuse every facet of the enterprise, resulting in a harmonious synergy of commerce and faith. It is this steadfast adherence to values that has enabled the business to fund a multitude of initiatives, missions, projects, and ministries, thereby magnifying the impact of Miles’ benevolent vision.

Miles Ezell’s enduring legacy is a testament to the potential inherent in intertwining Christian principles with business acumen. His legacy continues to cast a benevolent shadow, illuminating pathways for others to follow in his footsteps, simultaneously achieving prosperity and contributing to the betterment of society.

5. Anthony Rossi: Founder of Tropicana Fruits and Faithful Philanthropist

Born on September 13, 1900, in the kingdom of Italy and departing on January 24, 1993, in Bradenton, Florida, Anthony Rossi’s life story is a remarkable blend of entrepreneurial innovation, philanthropic endeavors, and a steadfast commitment to his Christian faith.

Renowned for his pioneering contributions, Rossi played a pivotal role in transforming Florida’s school meals through the inclusion of citrus juices—a testament to his dedication to promoting health and well-being within his community. This legacy of positive impact laid the foundation for his journey as a Christian business leader.

Anthony Rossi’s most notable entrepreneurial endeavor was the founding of Tropicana, an endeavor that revolutionized the fruit industry by introducing pasteurized orange juice. This innovation not only elevated Tropicana to a global platform but also underscored Rossi’s visionary approach to business.

Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, Rossi’s faith was a driving force in his life. He played an integral role in the construction of a church and mission in the United States, embodying his commitment to nurturing spiritual growth and providing a space for worship and community engagement.

Rossi’s dedication to his Christian values extended to his philanthropic endeavors. His marriage to Sana Barlow marked the beginning of an enduring partnership that led to the establishment of the Aurora Foundation. This foundation became a vehicle for funding a multitude of Christian activities, further amplifying Rossi’s impact on the spiritual and social fabric of his community.

Anthony Rossi’s journey is a testament to the transformative potential of combining entrepreneurial vision with unwavering faith. His legacy, as the founder of Tropicana and a devoted philanthropist, serves as an enduring example of how a life rooted in purpose, innovation, and compassion can leave an indelible mark on the world, fostering positive change and inspiring generations to come.

6. Festus Stacy: Trailblazing Founder of Multiple Oil Companies

Festus Stacy, a prominent figure in the oil industry, held the esteemed positions of former president and founder across several distinguished oil companies. Beyond his business acumen, he stood as an exemplar of compassion and Christian values within the realm of entrepreneurship.

His enduring legacy of benevolence continues to illuminate the lives of countless individuals today.

Stacy’s ascent as an oil tycoon was accompanied by an unwavering commitment to his Christian faith, a synergy that defined his leadership approach. This remarkable amalgamation of success and compassion underscores his profound impact. His journey to attaining millionaire status before his 29th year further solidified his standing as one of the nation’s most formidable salespeople, etching his name into the annals of the country’s commercial history.

Remarkably, Stacy’s formal education did not extend to the halls of a university, a fact he playfully acknowledged when jesting with his college-educated business associates. In his characteristic wit, he would jest that he was a “Princeton man,” the unspoken truth being that he attributed his education to the school of life’s experiences.

Stacy’s philanthropic endeavors extended beyond the realm of business. In a poignant demonstration of his compassionate heart, he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Critical Care Coronary Unit at the Holy Cross Hospital during the 1970s.

This act of generosity underscored his commitment to enhancing the well-being of others, leaving an indelible imprint on the healthcare landscape.

Festus Stacy’s legacy resonates as a testament to the boundless impact an individual can wield when guided by principles of faith and empathy. His narrative not only underscores the intersection of business and benevolence but also underscores the transformative power of one individual’s unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

7. Hal Taussig: Founder of Untours and Champion Against Poverty

Hal Taussig’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to the transformative potential of aligning Christian principles with entrepreneurial endeavors.

As the visionary founder of the travel agency Untours, Taussig’s legacy is one of exceptional business success and unwavering dedication to alleviating poverty.

In the mid-1970s, Taussig’s vision took root, and Untours blossomed into a thriving and lucrative enterprise. Yet, it is the direction he chose for its profits that truly sets him apart. Demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to humanitarian causes, Taussig and his company have channelled their substantial profits, totalling millions, towards uplifting low-income individuals and communities.

Taussig’s approach to philanthropy is distinctive and deeply impactful. Through the Untours Foundation, he has pioneered a model that empowers individuals by providing them with capital for new businesses and life improvements, transcending mere charity to foster genuine economic empowerment.

This approach reflects his belief that sustainable change is best achieved through avenues that promote self-reliance and dignity.

His dedication to this cause has resulted in the dispersal of millions of dollars in loans to small businesses, helping them flourish and thrive. This visionary approach has earned Taussig recognition and accolades, with luminaries like Paul Newman and JFK Jr. acknowledging his exceptional contributions. The distinction of being hailed as the “most generous business in America” serves as a testament to the profound impact of his endeavors.

Hal Taussig’s journey is a shining example of how a committed Christian can wield entrepreneurial success as a tool for meaningful social change. His legacy serves as an inspiration to fellow believers and entrepreneurs, embodying the transformative power of business in making a positive and lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

8. David Steward: Founder of World-Wide Technologies and Exemplary Christian Entrepreneur

David Steward’s journey is a remarkable testament to the convergence of faith, business acumen, and technological innovation. As the visionary founder and CEO of World-Wide Technologies (WWT), Steward has not only transformed the landscape of information technology but also exemplified the values of a dedicated Christian business leader.

Among the wealthiest black American entrepreneurs, Steward’s impact is indelible. WWT stands as a technological powerhouse, revolutionizing the Internet landscape for federal, commercial, and telecommunication entities. His visionary leadership has propelled his company to the forefront of the information technology sector, setting new standards of excellence and innovation.

Steward’s resounding success is underscored by his unwavering faith in God, a steadfast commitment to his family, and a deep sense of responsibility toward his employees. These guiding principles have shaped his journey and played a pivotal role in shaping his identity as a successful entrepreneur and devoted Christian.

Beyond his impressive achievements in business, Steward’s impact extends to the realm of philanthropy and community service. His legacy is marked by a dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others. Steward’s faith-driven approach to business has not only propelled his company’s growth but has also inspired countless individuals to embrace values of integrity, dedication, and service.

David Steward’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and faithful believers alike, highlighting the profound influence that a steadfast commitment to Christian principles can have on both personal and professional success. His journey continues to illuminate the path for those who strive to make a meaningful impact in the world of business and beyond.

9. Bud Paxson: Visionary Founder of Home Shopping Club and Media Pioneer

Bud Paxson, an esteemed American media executive, left an indelible mark on the media landscape until his passing on 9 January 2015. Alongside his business partner Roy Spear, he co-founded the Home Shopping Club, sparking a journey that would redefine the way people shop and connect through media.

Paxson’s foray into media continued to evolve, and in 1998, he ventured into the realm of Pax-TV, curating content that reflected his vision for positive and family-friendly programming. By 2012, Paxson’s astute leadership had propelled him to an estimated net worth of US$400 million, a testament to his unwavering dedication.

Bud Paxson’s media journey began humbly, starting as a disc jockey and transitioning to a disc salesman.

His entrepreneurial spirit led to the formation of Paxson Communications, now known as Ion Media Networks, a venture that encompassed radio stations, billboards, and TV stations, predominantly within Florida.

Beyond his media endeavors, Bud Paxson’s life was a testament to his unyielding faith as a born-again Christian. He viewed his pursuits as offerings to God, seeking divine guidance and strength through prayer. This devotion extended to philanthropic efforts, where he generously funded missions, initiatives, and co-founded children’s homes both domestically and internationally.

Bud Paxson’s legacy extends beyond business success, serving as an inspiring example of how faith and visionary leadership can create lasting impact.

His pioneering spirit and commitment to values-driven media continue to shape the industry and inspire individuals to intertwine their business endeavors with a higher purpose.

It is our utmost desire that God will empower you to become a Kingdom financier in your field as a Christian entrepreneur. All the best!