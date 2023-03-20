President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has appealed to Ghanaians to remember Afrobeat and high-life singer-songwriter, KiDi in their prayers.

This comes after the musician, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, announced his planned Golden Boy North America tour has been postponed due to ill health.

In his last post before an absence from social media, the reigning Artiste of the Year said a new date will be communicated later.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Cudjoe described the development as sad and revealed KiDi is one of his top five Ghanaian musicians.

He noted living with an illness is very challenging and wished KiDi a speedy recovery.

Get well soon KiDi. Sad he had to cancel his American tour due to ill-health.He is one of my top 5 Ghanaian musicians. Living with illness is very challenging. Pray for us. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) March 17, 2023

His post raised concerns among fans and followers amidst rife reports on social media that he is currently battling a stroke.

Music producer and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has, however, disputed claims his signee is battling a stroke.