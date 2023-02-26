Afrobeat and high-life singer-songwriter, KiDi, has revealed that he was stubborn while growing.

This behaviour he said, got him into trouble on several occasions everywhere he found himself, including school and home.

The ‘Gyal Dem Sugar’ hitmaker made these revelations when he appeared on The Doreen Avio Show, which airs on Joy Prime.

He jokingly said that but for the beatings, he would have turned into a professional footballer, playing for the Black Stars and probably for his childhood dream team, Arsenal.

Despite his recalcitrant behaviour, the Lynx Entertainment signee added that he was a highly driven individual who participated in quite a number of extracurricular activities such as sports, entertainment, and art while in school.

“All I can say is that I was a very stubborn child. I was always getting into trouble with the teachers at school. At home, I play football with my socks. It will tear and they beat me. Looking back, I feel like if they hadn’t beaten me, I’d be playing for the Black Stars, maybe the Arsenal, or something. I was a very stubborn child, but I was a very driven child as well. I always wanted to do everything: sports, entertainment, and art,” he said.

He noted that these engagements have shaped him into the music star he is today.

KiDi indicated that he was beaten on several occasions as a form of correction, but that did not help in reforming him.

He further told Doreen Avio that he had his first kiss at the age of seven, but it was an accident.