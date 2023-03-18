Music producer and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has disputed claims his signee KiDi has suffered a stroke.

According to him, the news is for click bait with no iota of truth.

Taking to Twitter, Richie urged Ghanaians to disregard the rumours.

This comes on the back of the musician born Dennis Nana Dwamena’s absence from social media for a while.

KiDi hasn’t had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait. — Richie Mensah (@RichieMensahGh) March 16, 2023

In his last post before the hiatus, the reigning Artiste of the Year announced his Golden Boy North America tour has been postponed.

Assuring fans new dates will be communicated, he said the decision was as a result of ill health though he did not disclose what exactly the problem was.

This raised concerns among fans and followers amidst rife reports on social media that he is currently battling a stroke.