A throwback photo of former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor, has popped up on social media.

The photo, sighted by Adomonline.com, shows a young Mrs Kufuor, then Miss Mensah – as a young student nurse in the United Kingdom.

Mrs Kufuor, a devout Roman Catholic, started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta region of Ghana.

She later went to London where she was educated as a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing, Edinburgh, Scotland.

She became a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing from the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General, London.

She also was a Manager/Administrator at the Royal College of Nursing in London. It was in London that she met and married Mr J. A. Kufuor. Her greatest passion is children.