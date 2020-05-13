Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is the biggest musician in Ghana presently, Hitz FM’s ‘U Sey Wetin’ host Prince Tsegah, popularly known as Da Don, has said.

According to him, per statistics, Stonebwoy, who released his ‘Anloga Junction’ album recently, is ahead of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and even M.anifest, when we talk globally.

Da Don made this assertion in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

It takes a lot of enlightenment to know what these things mean. When it comes to Ghana, the literacy level is low. Those who are even literate don’t have interest in these things.

Stonebwoy is the biggest artiste in Ghana per statistics. When we talk globally. We are talking about contemporaries.

MORE:

Additionally, the ‘U Sey Wetin’ host said Stonebwoy’s followers must stop attacking fans of other musicians to allow them to also freely push his works to the world.

The friction in the music industry, according to Mr Tsegah, would rather cause a decline in the entertainment industry.

This camp against this camp that is why we cannot rally behind an artiste who is doing so well. So because of that we sit on the fence or ridicule and ran the brand of whatever the person has done.

I am very happy Stonebwoy has seen this and I believe the ‘Bhimnatives’ should start fixing it first. They have to put aside their differences and support in each other but in Ghana it cannot happen.

Meanwhile, Ernest Adu-Kumi, who was equally a pundit on the show had this to also say after Da Don’s statement:

We don’t respect and praise what we have. If Shatta Wale were to be a Nigerian, you will see the support he will have. We have talents here and we don’t support them. We look at the negative side all the time. How can we go far?