Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has insisted he is not under pressure despite the recent poor performance of his team.

The Porcupine Warriors’ misery was compounded with a 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 9 games.

The defeat means Kotoko has suffered back-to-back defeats having lost to Nsoatreman FC.

Fans expressed their displeasure following the defeat on their home turf. Kotoko now sits 14th on the league log with 10 points with two wins, four draws and three defeats.

But Prosper Narteh Ogum speaking after the game said he is not under pressure despite the uninspiring performance of the team.

“I don’t feel under pressure because we are playing in a league and losing games occurs at all levels,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 10 games on Saturday at Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to return to winning ways as they hope to challenge the Premier League title.

